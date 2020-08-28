Mailbag: Our postal system isn't functioning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I feel the need to inform other readers this recent news about the impacts of Donald Trump’s installation of one of his business cronies as postmaster general is for real!

After never being late for a mortgage payment in the 24 years we’ve owned our own homes, we’re now receiving messages that even though I sent the check 15 days ago, it still has not reached the payment center. This is the second month in a row my check hasn’t been on time.

So we receive the penalty fee and the decrease in our credit score, and our president receives some “proof” of his lie that the postal service can’t be trusted.

I know that in this current divided political climate, most have already decided which sources of news they trust and for whom they plan to vote.

However, I want to inform others who, like myself, believed that avoiding putting all their financial information online for automatic payment was the prudent move that that may be the way to go for now, since our country has now officially joined other corrupt dictatorships in having a postal system that isn’t currently functioning.