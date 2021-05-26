Mailbag: Paid family leave should be required

I am a Human Development and Family Science major at Oregon State University. In my family policy class, we have discussed the need for paid family leave. Currently in the United States, there is no requirement for employers to offer paid leave however in countries such as Greece, they allow a 17 week paid leave with extra time off for 30 weeks after the leave has ended.

Family leave has proven to be very beneficial to the relationships and families of these individuals requesting leave. I have personally seen how the lack of paid leave and family benefits have made things much harder for families trying to welcome their children into the world.

I believe that having paid family leave would be very beneficial to the families in this country and the ways the children are being raised. The time these families would have to bond could greatly benefit the relationships of these families as well as the behaviors of the children and can greatly influence the type of upbringing they may have. In order to expect strong upbringings, we must give parents all the tools they may need to raise their children to be the best they can be.