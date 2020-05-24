Mailbag: Paid sick leave, on whose terms?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I believe paid sick leave should also include illnesses related to mental health.

Mental health is a very serious and real issue today here in the U.S. More than 19% of U.S. adults had experienced mental illness as of 2018, while 46% of individuals who have committed suicide had been diagnosed with a mental illness.

The largest groups that are fighting against this stance are businesses, the same businesses that are our employers and don’t see the importance of their own employees’ mental health.

As a society, we find it important to take care of ourselves and stay home while sick but turn a blind eye when someone needs a mental break. What are we teaching our future children and ourselves if we continue to ignore our own wellbeing? Many of us can’t even get a sick paid leave without a doctor’s note, making it seem as if our mental health isn’t as important as our physical health.

Every day individuals are pushed to the limit, dealing with their own means of life, and sometimes it can be a lot on an individual. It takes courage to finally say enough is enough and take a day for yourself. It isn’t selfish but necessary, in order to continue to work hard and be the best you could be.

So how are you really feeling today?