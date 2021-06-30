Mailbag: Palestinians are still suffering

The departure of Netanyahu is encouraging. The Arab Joint List has finally joined Israel’s coalition government; gains include doubling the Palestinian-designated budget. But Palestinians still suffer.

Jeff Halper of the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions says, “Since its inception as a settler colonial movement in the late 19th century, Zionism has relentlessly pursued a campaign to erase the Palestinian presence in Palestine.” Halper reports that Israel does that by declaring Palestinian resistance “terrorism,” and then displacing, marginalizing and ghettoizing Palestinians, besides physically eliminating them. The 2021 Gaza massacre killed more than 200 (59 children).

Since May, Israel has killed five Palestinian teens in one village (Beita); its youth protest the construction of another Israeli settlement. A couple weeks back, a soldier shot 16-year-old Ahmed Shamsa in the head; the ninth youth killed since January.