Mailbag: Palestinians are still suffering

The departure of Netanyahu is encouraging. The Arab Joint List has finally joined Israel’s coalition government; gains include doubling the Palestinian-designated budget. But Palestinians still suffer.
Jeff Halper of the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions says, “Since its inception as a settler colonial movement in the late 19th century, Zionism has relentlessly pursued a campaign to erase the Palestinian presence in Palestine.” Halper reports that Israel does that by declaring Palestinian resistance “terrorism,” and then displacing, marginalizing and ghettoizing Palestinians, besides physically eliminating them. The 2021 Gaza massacre killed more than 200 (59 children).
Since May, Israel has killed five Palestinian teens in one village (Beita); its youth protest the construction of another Israeli settlement. A couple weeks back, a soldier shot 16-year-old Ahmed Shamsa in the head; the ninth youth killed since January.
Since May 8, Israel has allowed no mail into Gaza, preventing residents there from receiving their passports, which must come from Abbas’ Palestinian Authority government in the West Bank (some 5,000 are ready, but 10,000 Gazans are waiting). Gaza residents who want to study, get necessary health care or otherwise exit Gaza are effectively imprisoned because their passports and other legal papers (including checks) can’t get through Israel’s border crossings.
And, after three years, the Gaza family of Yousef Jazar can finally bury their son almost according to their customs (except that Muslim custom demands quick burial). Israel has held his remains since they killed him in April 2018 (another example of how they harass Palestinians).
June Forsyth Kenagy
Albany