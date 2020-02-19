Mailbag: Palestinians left out of Trump peace plan

Trump’s “peace plan” is injustice on a grand scale.
Trump is Netanyahu's puppet, giving Israel Jerusalem and the Jordan Valley, moving the embassy, allowing Israel to annex its illegal West Bank settlements.
Palestinian voices were not heard. They were treated as less than human — creatures who need not be consulted. Some Israelis call them "cockroaches," they have no rights.
Israel has killed so many Palestinians, in addition to stealing their land — with no legal remedy — that Israeli peace group B’tselem stopped cooperating with Israel; some B’tselem data follows.
Rufaydah Laban, 13, of Dheisheh Refugee Camp was shot on her way home from her friend Naser al-Qassas’s funeral, shot a day earlier. Her mother says, "When the judge is your enemy, who can you complain to?"
Three girls, Nur a-Shams and sisters, Hanan, 11, and Iman, 8, were wounded in their home by an Israeli tank shell. Months later, as Iman was scheduled for surgery in Jordan, Israeli soldiers killed her father at a checkpoint on his way to work.
Gaza’s worse: Maryam Abu Nijem lost her husband, Bilal, in the summer of 2014 to an Israeli bomb in Gaza’s Jabalya Refugee Camp; also killed: Bilal’s father, grandfather and two brothers. Three neighbors were killed, including 3-year-old Raghad and 14-year-old Shaymaa.
Maryam’s mother-in-law, Fawzeyeh, was gravely injured. A few years earlier, in another bombardment of Gaza in 2008, Fawzeyeh’s parents’ home was bombed and eleven family members killed.
You can read more of B’tselem’s 30 stories of Israeli brutality at https://www.972mag.com/btselem-thirty-years-stories/.
June Forsyth Kenagy
Albany