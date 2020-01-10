Mailbag: Paper's excess ink no laughing matter

The ink smudges on the print edition of the G-T have gone from being annoying to a daily problem for readers who wish to keep their hands ink-free. A response to a previous letter writer (Mailbag, Dec. 31) assured us that new spray bars had been adjusted and the problem solved. But the ink smudges are, if anything, worse now than in December.
This problem needs immediate attention and a more serious response than a cavalier "Sorry about that" before the G-T loses yet another subscriber.
Is this a diabolical ploy to turn all of us all digital all the time?
Dave Wallis
Corvallis