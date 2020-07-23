Mailbag: Paper should take closer look at BLM

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So the paper did a "drive by" on Jo Rae Perkins alluding she associated with some organization that was less than stellar. When will this same paper give out information on the founders of the BLM movement?

Patrisse Cullors in her own words is a "trained Marxist," Joanne Chesimard alias Assata Shakur helped murder a New Jersey state trooper in 1973 and is hiding in Cuba and is on the FBI's most wanted list as a terrorist. These are the leaders of the BLM, and all this joke of a newspaper can do is heap praise and accolades on the group.

FBI statistics show that 2,500 Black people are shot by other Black people last year, do those black lives matter? What that person did to George Floyd was horrific and he needs to be in prison, as do the other officers who stood by. I would like to see this newspaper have a more even-handed reporting of the news, but I am afraid this will not happen. I for one think that all lives matter regardless of skin color.

Steve Nofziger

Tangent

