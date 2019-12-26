Mailbag: Party line acquittal would be moral suicide

It appears that Trump’s trial in the Senate is inevitable and just as inevitable that it will be a farce. In what system of justice does the defendant get to collaborate with the jury?

McConnell and Graham have already unsealed the acquittal verdict. I fear that what they may do is further embolden Trump to the point that he will truly envision himself as above the law and majestic. In their quivering cowardice, congressional Republicans are defending a loathsome bully whose arrogance and ignorance have made the greatest nation on earth a laughingstock.

Senate Republicans have the chance to rid the country of this pestilence, but they will demur. They will defend the indefensible, and, in the end, they will try to wrap their deceit in the folds of the Constitution.

However, the nation is watching. Trump’s trial will be a television event. It will be the circus Trump wants with Rigmaster (pun intended) McConnell making the elephants dance. Let’s just hope this circus, like so many others, goes bankrupt in 2020.

We are truly on the doorstep of a historic event. It is not the impeachment of Trump. Historians will ask why that took so long. It is the destruction of a major political party through moral suicide.