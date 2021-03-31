Mailbag: Pass laws to stop global warming now

We must immediately stop burning fossil fuel! This includes gasoline, kerosene and coal.

The atmospheric oxygen is being burned up and major heat produced by the 1 billion cars and trucks on the roads today, by the increasing wildfires and by the coal-fired power plants still being constructed around the world.

The United Nations says climate catastrophes will happen if the world warms more than 2 degrees Celsius. It says nations must cut their carbon emissions in half within the next 10 years to keep global heating within the 1.5-degree safe threshold. Many businesses have announced that they will be converting to electricity in 50 years, but this will be too late to prevent major disasters. We have already started to build electric-powered cars.

All of the continents have huge areas of desert that would be ideal for solar farms, and many areas that can be used for wind farms. The countries of the world must recognize the urgency of the problem and now start switching from fossil fuel. Contact your congressmen and tell them to recognize the seriousness of this problem and pass laws to stop global warming now.

Jim Boydston, environmental engineer (retired)

Albany

