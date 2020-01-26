Mailbag: Patient gives A+ to Albany doctor

Kudos to the Emergency Department staff at Samaritan Albany General Hospital! When I arrived at the ER on a Sunday night with two severe lung infections, Dr. Russ McUne and his colleagues took swift, caring and effective action to ensure a speedy and enduring recovery for me.

I understand that the hospital administration is attempting to fire some ER staff because they aren’t getting enough thumbs-up reviews on Yelp and Google. It’s unfortunate that the administration seems to have been bitten by the same idiotic, feel-good bug that infects Facebook and other social media. This method of evaluating the quality of patient care is not only unprofessional but unfair to dedicated, professional health care providers. I would expect a higher standard of staff evaluations from professional hospital administrators.