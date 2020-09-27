Mailbag: Patriotic Americans listen to Trump

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Liberals don’t understand the patriotic Americans who are protesting to protect our freedoms.

Patriotic Americans are sick and tired of big government telling us what we can and can’t do. For example, creeping big government told us that we had to wear seatbelts. Next it was helmets when riding a motorcycle. Now big government is telling people how to dress: that we have to wear masks in public places.

To make their point, patriotic Americans fighting for their freedom recently led a civil rights protest by storming through a Target store without masks on. No matter that they are playing Russian roulette with the lives of others by gambling that they are not a symptom-free carrier of a deadly virus that has already caused almost 200,000 deaths.

Patriotic Americans should be able to decide for themselves without government interference. They don’t believe our immunologists or our Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They listen to Trump, who told them “science doesn’t know” and “it will all go away eventually.” Trump believes in herd mentality that is espoused by his appointed coronavirus advisor — a trained radiologist. Public safety be damned, American patriots want their freedom, no matter the cost.