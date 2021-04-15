Mailbag: Pausing police visit terrible idea

I just read the article suggesting the Albany superintendent of schools wants to pause the practice of police greeting children on the first day of school.

I’m not a resident of Albany. My youngest is decades out of school. But what a terrible idea. Certainly we have issues with law enforcement, with officers on TV murdering people. Definitely we need better training and psychological screening. The whole culture of the law enforcement community needs a thorough examination. But in a free society citizens must participate and respect law enforcement.

Law enforcement must be worthy of that respect. Denying children the opportunity to see police as friends and helpful public servants undermines that vision.

Children will learn soon enough that a high-priced lawyer buys better justice than a public defender. Or that, all other things being equal, in traffic court the judge will always believe the cop over the citizen. So much for the presumption of innocence.

The cop who participates in kids’ sports leagues or greets kids on their first day of school is far more positive than the image of the one on trial for murder. Denying kids the opportunity to meet the good cop leaves them only with the TV image of the cop with his knee on someone’s throat.