Mailbag: Pelosi should be voted out of office

People need to vote Nancy Pelosi out of being the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

This last week when it was asked that the names of the 13 military heroes who were killed in Afghanistan be read, she would not this for the members of the House of Representatives to honor them.

Their names are Lance Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas; Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23, of Roseville, California; Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah; Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 23, of Knoxville, Tennessee; Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20, a Marine from Bondurant, Wyoming; Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California; Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California; Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California;

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts; Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana; Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska; Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri; and Seaman Maxton “Max” Soviak, 22, of Ohio.

Pelosi should be ashamed, and should be voted out of her office next year.

Carolyn Webb

Corvallis

