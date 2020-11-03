Mailbag: People are forced to wait in line

I’ve been a lifelong defender/supporter of the Second Amendment.

From school papers in the ‘60s pointing out the ineffectiveness of gun control laws to more recent arguments against red flag laws for their violations against unreasonable search and the concept of innocent until proven guilty to opposition to background checks because they smell so much like registration, and registration is too often followed by confiscation; I’ve argued them all.

Perhaps the best argument is, armed we are citizens of a democratic government; unarmed we are subjects of the state.

Recent events have forced me to reconsider. I’m of the opinion there should be an IQ test. Nobody should own a firearm whose IQ is less than their shoe size.

Recent events have people seeing a threat to their liberty when their governor asks them to wear a mask. But they fail to see the threat to liberty/democracy when the president refuses to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

When his people put out fake ballot collection boxes. When he sabotages the postal service to rig the election. When he colludes with our enemies. When people are forced to wait in line for hours to vote, in an orchestrated effort to discourage voting.