Mailbag: People need to educate themselves

Let me start by stating that I believe all lives matter and that life is a precious gift.

With that being said, I see more and more Black Lives Matter signs appearing in yards around town and have to wonder if those who post the signs really know what the organization is about. Have they watched any videos from the founders of Black Lives Matter? Read anything from their founders or from their website?

They proudly proclaim they are trained Marxists whose goal is to dismantle the nuclear family, are opposed to capitalism and want to completely defund and do away with the police in this country, to name a few of their goals. Are there bad cops? Sure, there is bad in every walk of life. This is not a movement about race, but is a political one to destroy this entire country and our way of life.

If it was about saving Black lives, why doesn’t the organization do something to protect or, at the very least, protest, the killing of Black youths and children in Chicago and other major cities? Not a single word from them about the nearly 90 murders in Chicago last month, where nearly all of them were Black. Why? Could it be that it doesn’t fit the political narrative?