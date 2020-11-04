Mailbag: People on spectrum involved at Majestic

While your recent coverage in The E on diversity, equity and inclusion at the Majestic Theatre was well done in almost every other way, there was one omission.

In nearly any conversation about such things, people on the autistic spectrum are neglected.

From nearly two decades of involvement at the Majestic, I know specifically of three such people besides myself who have been active both on stage and off.

And yet, though I’ve searched desperately, the number of plays with characters on the spectrum is in the single digits (even including Thomas Jefferson, who is generally portrayed as neurotypical).

The Majestic’s (sadly postponed) production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” would have been, and may yet be, a delightful step in the right direction for the latter.

In fact, the Majestic as an institution has, during my time there, been very welcoming and supportive of me and the other spectrum performers I know of, even though we’re arguably one of the most marginalized populations of the 20th and 21st centuries. My criticism lies mainly in the overall conversation: When you talk about inclusion, please remember to include us. We too have a voice to be heard.