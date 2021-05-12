Mailbag: People won't go to events in new gym

Yes, we have a new West Albany High School auxiliary gym and a new auditorium.

But we also have an ongoing pandemic. Seems quaint, uninformed (maybe nice words for stupid?) and of a bygone era to have spent millions on facilities that can’t be filled with students, teachers and parents. Oh, well, it is only taxpayers’ money.

On April 27, we went back into the extreme risk category in Linn County, and our COVID-19 cases in Oregon are rising faster than any other state. Also, the TRACE program at Oregon State University has found the South African variant in Albany and Corvallis wastewater. The variants spread 50 times faster than the original virus.

However, governors will not again shut down state economies for a lengthy time, because people will not abide by the closure rules. Also, not enough people will consent to being vaccinated.

And because of global travel and global trade, experts say we will have other pandemics.

My point is, in these times we live in, some people won’t go to games and productions in the new Albany gym and auditorium.