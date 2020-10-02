Mailbag: People's lives are destroyed by fires

The connection drawn by columnists Paul deLespinasse and Phillip Wenz and letter-writer Jack Elder between recent wildfires and climate change are such non sequiturs that it leaves me to think they have a different purpose in mind from a solution.

Expected climate change has about as much to do with wildfire conditions as toilet flushing has to do with flooding.

Energy spent pursuing a fix for climate change is effort spent not fixing the problems that lead these wildfires. Anybody paying attention for the last several decades knows that the extreme buildup of forest fuels makes every fire season ignition a potential conflagration. When dry east winds are present, and they are not infrequent, a major fire will ensue. There are centuries of evidence of these events, well prior to recent carbon dioxide escalations.

Adding the steady increase in population and property near these fuel-rich areas explains 99% of the issue, and the challenge. So we should focus on CO2? What CO2 reduction strategy would fix these hazard conditions? And when would it fix them? Should we ask for another global circulation model run or should we get to work on the real solution?