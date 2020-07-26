Mailbag: Perhaps scientists were misquoted

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The inevitable climate change item in the July 12 GT Earthweek column is often entertaining.

Over the years, the cumulative effect of the results of these dire forecasts, had they actually occurred, would have long since ended all life on earth.

This week’s item, in particular, was outstanding, surpassing most previous attempts. It seems that some “global scientists” have determined that since the decade of the 1950s, the temperatures in “almost every part of the planet” have risen up to 4.5 degrees Celsius (8.1 degrees Fahrenheit) per decade. Parts of the Middle East, Africa and South America are said to have warmed even faster, up to 10 degrees C or 18 degrees F per decade.

Now there have been no late reports of melting Sahara sands, nor of Lake Tanganyika boiling dry. The temperatures in the Arabian deserts still seldom climb above a toasty 120 degrees F, and people still exist without air conditioning in the South American jungles. A little calculation, then, indicates that it must have been really cool back in the mid-20th Century.