Mailbag: Philomath hasn't increased taxes

We recently received our property tax statement.
As we are talking about property taxes in Philomath, I will explain them as a city of Philomath resident. This will apply to all by replacing with your entities and types.
In 1997, Oregon citizens passed property tax reform. The tax rate was frozen for all existing property taxing entities. Property values are not allowed to increase more than 3% per year. For Philomath, these are Linn-Benton Community College, Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District, Philomath School District, Benton County, the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, the city of Philomath, city of Philomath Urban Renewal and Philomath Fire and Rescue.
Non-education entity’s tax rates cannot add up to more than $10 per thousand. The local options for operating expenses, and bonds for construction projects, and the tax rates have been approved by citizen vote of each entity. For Philomath, these are Philomath SD LO 2018, Benton County LO 2018, Bond LBCC, Bond Philomath SD 2010 and Philomath Fire and Rescue Bond.
There are new taxing entities approved by Benton County citizens since 1997. These are Benton County Soil and Water, 911 Emergency Service District and Benton County Extension District. Therefore, 71.94% of my taxes are controlled by the 1997 tax reform and 28.06% were citizen-approved additions, of which the new entities are included in the $10 limit. Each taxing entity is responsible for its own taxes and spending. Unlike some, the city of Philomath has not asked voters for additional taxes.
Van Hunsaker
Philomath
