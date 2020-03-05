Mailbag: PHS girls belong on list of top teams

Thank you for your G-T editorial ("Sports Scene Enjoys a Rise in Girl Power," 2/26/2020). It is, indeed, a great time to appreciate the athleticism and sportsmanship of women's athletics locally. But you neglected to include perhaps the best of all the teams you mentioned: the undefeated and No. 1-ranked Philomath High School girls basketball squad. Not only do they routinely defeat opponents by large margins, but their unselfish play, camaraderie and fair play is a joy to behold.