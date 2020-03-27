Mailbag: Picking nits over name pronunciation

Regarding Mr. Wilcox's letter of 19 March ("Is it 'eye' before 'ee' except after W?"): Yes, Mr. Wilcox, there are other linguistic nitpickers out here. I submit: in addition to Weinstein, we have Leonard Bernstein, Gravenstein apples ... hell, even Gene Wilder got it wrong in "Young Frankenstein."
You have free articles remaining.
As far as the correct pronunciation of "Mueller" — it involves a vowel sound not replicated in English: The French "u" is pretty equal to the German "ue" ... and the transposition of the letters to "eu" would be similar to "oy." In college I was a Russian language major, with German and French language minors.
Douglas Bauer
Albany
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!