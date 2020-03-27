Mailbag: Picking nits over name pronunciation

Regarding Mr. Wilcox's letter of 19 March ("Is it 'eye' before 'ee' except after W?"): Yes, Mr. Wilcox, there are other linguistic nitpickers out here. I submit: in addition to Weinstein, we have Leonard Bernstein, Gravenstein apples ... hell, even Gene Wilder got it wrong in "Young Frankenstein."

As far as the correct pronunciation of "Mueller" — it involves a vowel sound not replicated in English: The French "u" is pretty equal to the German "ue" ... and the transposition of the letters to "eu" would be similar to "oy." In college I was a Russian language major, with German and French language minors.