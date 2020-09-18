Mailbag: Piece was a refreshing journey

What a refreshing journey back to what journalism used to be the Sept. 6 piece so aptly titled “Diversity of Thought” was.
Caitlyn M. May, the reporter, should be hired by the Associated Press to teach their deplorable writers what reporting is all about. All different points of view were treated with respect, even the predictably politically correct ones by Professor Adam Schwartz of Oregon State University. I hope the reporter did not waste her time trying to find another professor to add yet a different view.
Diversity of skin color has taken over what used to be diversity of thought in academia. Thus wasting the minds of our youth is a crime against civil rights.
H.R. Richner
Albany
