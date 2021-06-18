Mailbag: Plan ahead for going all-electric

My experience is that going all-electric works best if you plan ahead (“Switch from natural gas to electric,” June 16). Home appliances, like furnaces, water heaters, and stoves have 15- to 25-year service lives.

Now is the time to start studying options. As appliances become older, check their operation and whether they have the features you want. Appliance technology is changing all the time, and new features improve their functioning.

My gas furnace was not functioning well in the winter of 2016. I looked at natural gas and electric options and chose an electric, all-house heat pump and air handler to replace my gas, forced-air heat. A few years later, I replaced my gas water heater with a heat-pump water heater. Next, the gas stove needed replacement, and I installed an induction stove.

Why do this? As Beilstein suggests, getting off fossil fuels is one reason. Also, it is likely fossil fuels may be taxed in the future. My operating costs currently are 10% lower, and that is after offsetting the highly fossil-fuel power mix offered by Pacific Power.