Mailbag: Plans can reduce gases, particulates

Even before COVID -19, poor air quality contributed to an estimated 114,000 deaths each year. Now the evidence is COVID-19 infections are particularly serious to residents of heavily polluted areas.

Our addiction to burning fossil fuels, a major source of air pollution, must be ended to protect our lungs and environment. Fortunately, help is on the way.

This year, several major auto producers are introducing new electric cars, vans and light trucks offering consumers more choice and much lower maintenance costs. To be truly useful, electric cars require clean sources of electricity.

In the power generation market, there is good news. Onshore wind and solar sources are much cheaper than coal and at price parity with natural gas. These positive trends need to be accelerated.

Placing an increasing fee on carbon pollution is a good first step. Fee and dividend plans, like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, place an increasing fee on carbon pollution, and return monthly dividends to households. Such plans can rapidly reduce emissions of both greenhouse gases and lung-damaging fine particulates.