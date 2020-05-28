Mailbag: Plants use lots of carbon dioxide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I read a letter recently by Wolf Krebs (Mailbag, May 20) that said the idea that forests sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and therefore are reducing its carbon dioxide concentration is not correct. But I disagree. Carbon dioxide is taken from the atmosphere by plants and reproduced in a different form. Professor Melvin Calvin won the Nobel Prize for synthesizing chlorophyll in the laboratory. Chlorophyll is a catalyst acted upon by the sun to combine carbon dioxide and water to produce plant growth substance and to give off the oxygen we breathe.

This cannot take place during the night and when broadleaf trees lose their leaves and when evergreen trees become very cold. It only takes place during photosynthesis.

The point I am making here is that carbon dioxide when taken in by the plants and energized by chlorophyll is no longer carbon dioxide but becomes part of the resulting plant growth and oxygen. That carbon dioxide is not returned to the atmosphere and it is taken by the plants begs the question how much carbon dioxide is absorbed through photosynthesis and how much is stored in the plant?