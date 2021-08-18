 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Please accept thank-you for AC
Mailbag: Please accept thank-you for AC

When we had the last heat wave in late June, I knew I would never tolerate the heat. I was out of town, but I asked if anyone could help with an air conditioning unit.

I’m not rich by a long way, but a number of people came through with units. I can’t find the name of the kind man who provided my with a used A/C unit that works so well and no doubt is a lifesaver for me, but if by any chance you are reading this note, please accept my heartfelt thank-you! We had been in touch through the Nextdoor app.

Dianne Nelson

Albany

 

