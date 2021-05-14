Mailbag: Please consider not supporting levy

Unfortunately the Benton County voters are being asked to pile on even more taxes over the next few years.

I live in North Albany, which means I have to deal with the insatiable taxation of Albany as well. We are already paying for new police and departments, Benton County levies, the endless school bond gouge and more. Now, Benton County wants to continue a levy; wants another jail levy, etc.; Albany wants to add a utility tax levy ... does it ever end?

These local governments need to face reality and learn to live within their means! Our tax bills have reached an absurd level, and it cannot continue! The time has come to start rejecting these measures, and to call for a statewide tax restraint measure! In North Albany, we virtually never see a police presence, be it city or county. The local schools are a farce. Why pay even more?

The endless political gravy train needs to be derailed now! I hate to do it, but I am not supporting these measures any longer ... please consider doing it as well. Thank you.

Richard Smith

Albany

