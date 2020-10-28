Mailbag: Please consider your actions

Such trumpery! I was angry when I read the As We See It in the paper (Oct. 15) regarding the homeless housing situation in Corvallis.

Shame on the city manager for his underhanded ways! The 15 tiny dwellings you’re giving to Unity are good, but they are not nearly enough for what is needed in Corvallis soon!

If you’re going to cite the homeless for camping, then you need to come up with a better plan than essentially nothing, which is what you’re proposing! You’re OK with the area behind the men’s shelter for camping. Fine. Now immediately find another open space where a large amount of campers can camp this winter. It will need port-a-potties, hand-sanitizing stations and folks to monitor the goings-on.

My husband and I will be first on your list if you do this. We have both volunteered for years at the soup kitchen, the Corvallis Daytime Drop-In Center and the men’s shelter. With the pandemic, we prefer to volunteer outside right now.