Mailbag: Please do research on candidates

I encourage the people of Corvallis to take seriously the looming school board elections.

What follows is a letter that I recently sent to the campaign email address of one of the candidates. I haven’t received a response.

“Dear candidate,

“Recently a friend has alerted me to the ‘conservative’ slate of candidates for school board, of which you are thought to be part. After reviewing your website, I find only one campaign issue, which is reopening schools and after-school programs, with some evident disapproval of how the current board has handled the pandemic situation.

“I know you to be an honorable guy with a good heart. That said, since someone has given you the conservative moniker, I have some rather pointed questions:

“1) What are your thoughts on school prayer?

“2) Do you agree with the statement that this country was built on racism, and institutional racism continues?

“3) Should those concepts be taught in our schools?

“4) What are your thoughts about vouchers for those who choose to attend private schools, including those with religious affiliations?