Mailbag: Please keep your dog under control

Thank you to Sharon Kelly for the letter posted on June 4, asking dog owners to control their dogs.

You know your dog, and it may well be that your dog would never attack anybody. However, other people don’t know that.

My father was almost killed by a German shepherd when he was little. He is terrified of dogs. And many of us who haven’t had that kind of experience don’t know whether your dog might attack us. Many of us just don’t know dogs in general, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Please keep your dog under control. If you don’t, you might cause someone to be very afraid. There’s no excuse for that.

Andrew Gillespie

Corvallis

