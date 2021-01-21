Mailbag: Please leave your gun at home

Regarding Becky Kanipe’s letter to the editor (Jan. 12):

I've been walking in Crystal Lake/Willamette Park for over a decade, several times a week. Until I read your letter, I have not been a bit worried about anyone — but knowing you’re carrying a gun in this lovely park usually full of nice people and dogs out for a stroll has caused me to reconsider. Especially since you seem to have no problem deciding who is and is not a criminal!

I can’t find it in my heart to label people whose lives have been destroyed as “criminals.” I get it that when you have no way to brush your teeth and take showers and wash your clothes, you probably don’t look as tidy as “taxpayers” who are lucky enough to have jobs and homes — but criminal?

What I see when I see a tent or a shabby RV held together with duct tape is "there but for the grace of God ..." I can’t imagine how we’ve been walking in the same park and I’ve never experienced any of the events you describe.

Perhaps you have a solution that has something to do with kindness, humility, understanding and caring for other human beings. I’d be a lot more comfortable in that park if you brought those qualities in and left your gun at home. Please do so! Thanks.