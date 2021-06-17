Mailbag: Please thank boys for their kindness

Obeying pandemic protocol, I stood at a distance from Adams Elementary School the afternoon of June 15, watching in dismay as my first-grade grandson’s overloaded sack of end-of-the-school-year notebooks and artwork split and spilled to the lawn.

I had to curb my impulse to run to his aid, knowing I might run afoul of the social distancing rules still carefully in place. As I watched, though, two slightly older boys — masked, as were we all — stooped and helped him gather his scattered things.

Once the bag was reloaded, a plastic box again fell out, but an older boy turned back, picked it up and tucked it securely into the top of the bag.

It was brief, nobody risked his life, and nobody was filming by phone for Facebook, but wow — just a quiet moment of instinctive kindness, and it made my day to have the privilege of witnessing this.

The boys seemed like brothers, maybe second and fourth grade? They wore gray jackets and the older one had longish hair in an interesting cut. If you recognize them as yours, their essential goodness is no surprise to you, but as their parents or grandparents, you deserve to know how wonderfully they are comporting themselves in the wider world.

Thank you. And please thank them.