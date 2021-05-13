Mailbag: Please vote yes on 2-130 to renew levy

The League of Women Voters of Corvallis urges your support for continuation of the Benton County local option levy.

The league, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. One of the overriding principles of the league is that adequate financing be provided to government agencies that share in the solution of social problems that affect our public welfare.

Some services funded by this levy are mental health counselors who have high success with intervention programs that help troubled youth turn their lives around and prevent their incarceration as adults; home wellness visits that assure adequate medical services for high-risk children and help fight infectious disease outbreaks; sheriff’s deputies available 24/7 for better crime prevention and faster emergency response; rental of 40 out-of-county jail beds to accommodate overflow prisoners; and rehabilitation programs to aid offenders in returning to a meaningful life.

Without continuation of this local option levy, many of these services and others will vanish.