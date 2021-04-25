Mailbag: Please vote yes on health/safety levy

I am thankful that Benton County voters have supported critical services for all our residents for many years.

On May 18 we have the opportunity to continue these services for another five years by passing Measure 2-130, a renewal of our health and safety levy. Some of these services include 24/7 deputy patrols throughout the county, forensic investigations using digital technology, support to prevent infectious disease outbreaks, continued rental of out-of-county jail beds for Benton County inmates, mental and behavioral health crisis outreach, and home wellness visits for high-risk children.