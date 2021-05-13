Mailbag: Please vote yes on Measure 2-130

Measure 2-130, the public safety levy renewal, asks you to continue with the existing tax rate, but it is not a repeat of an old agenda for public safety. It represents a thoughtful adaptation to changing needs.

Just as modern firefighting calls for a range of options to water, the safety of our communities depends on sensing mental health problems in new ways.

We’re surrounded by the visible symptoms of pressing social needs — tents and tarps of the homeless — the masks that dramatically reduce spread of COVID-19. A host of reasons have forced people from housing, just as a new virus has taken lives of our friends and relatives.

Mental health and conflict management go hand-in-hand, and this measure expands these services. I like the example of Eugene’s well-established CAHOOTS program (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets).

Imagine the reduced tension of a response system where the 911 operator can confidently and appropriately call for a crisis intervention unit in which a mental health specialist is the first (visible) responder, and, if appropriate, the uniformed officer is out of view, but ready.

We need new tools to cope with a new era. Please vote yes on Measure 2-130.