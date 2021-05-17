Mailbag: Pleased with Roger, Brad and Pete

I am really pleased with the candidates running for the Greater Albany Public Schools Board: Nyquist, Wilson and Morse.

My research indicates these three have the interest, skill and leadership to reclaim our schools from issues that are swallowing large urban schools. The three agree schools must be fully open with in-person learning five days a week. Please vote for all three.

Caution: Do not vote for Mr. Bricker. Although he served in former times, he refused to support the use of mandatory standardized testing scores to access student academic achievement.

For many years, his judgment was that student test scores are not a measure of what they have learned in math/science/reading. Student academic excellence is not even listed as a goal of the district. Years of excuses for poor performance — “We need more money and more time to improve” does not work anymore.

New focused leadership from Roger, Brad and Pete gives me hope for positive results.

Tom Cordier

Albany

