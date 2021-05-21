Mailbag: Plenty of educated guesses

If Robert L. Wilson (letter published Friday, 7 May 2021) objects to an Oregon state agency's making an educated guess about the probable number of Covid-19 cases that occurred in the state in addition to those actually confirmed by a valid Covid-19 test (presumptive cases), then I guess that he also refuses to accept any “kicker” checks the state sends him. After all, any kicker refund is based upon our state economist’s having underestimated how well Oregon’s economy would perform when said economist was making an educated guess about potential state tax revenue for a two-year budget cycle.