Mailbag: Plenty on left not wearing masks

In reply to Mary Brock’s letter (Mailbag, June 23): First, I would wonder where she read the information of anyone not wearing a mask is a Trumper. I have learned not to accept as fact everything I read in the paper. Mary stated in her letter to the Mailbag that a poll had showed Trumpers didn’t wear masks. Again, sure would like to see this poll!

I had the pleasure of seeing on television the mayor of Portland being out with protesters or as some call them rioters without a mask and face to face with them. I am sure that this mayor is not on the right foot! Perhaps the left-leaning people think it is OK to not wear a mask when busy tearing down our cities!