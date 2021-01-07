Mailbag: Point of lockdowns is to slow spread

In her Dec. 29 letter, Linda Wilson agrees with Debbie Woody (Dec. 16) that the lockdowns are “unsupported” because of COVID-19’s low mortality rate.

Apparently she didn’t see my letter last week, which points out the fallacy of their argument. Again, the point of lockdowns is to slow the spread of COVID to prevent hospitals from running out of capacity for everyone who needs care, COVID or otherwise, especially if a catastrophic event were to occur requiring mass hospitalizations.

Just look what is happening in California. Intensive care unit availability is currently at 0% in Los Angeles and surrounding counties.

If a major earthquake were to occur, the lack of available emergency capacity would cause a disastrous loss of life. Ms. Wilson concludes by saying to “follow the money.” I don’t know what this means in the context of her letter, but her argument to focus on just the COVID death count is weak and selfish.

Mark Kaenel

Corvallis

