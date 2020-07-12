Mailbag: Police brutality feels like deja vu

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have we the people learned yet that we need to hold everyone equally accountable for their actions? The recent revelations about police brutality feel a lot like deja vu.

The Catholic Church has hardly recovered from the revelations of sexual misconduct among clergy nearly two decades ago. We now know that corrupt priests were not only held above the law and its consequences, but even kept in their roles as mentors despite superiors’ full awareness that they were unable to live up to this work.

For four years now we have lived through the same nightmare with politicians, repeatedly failing to hold them accountable for their dishonesty, their negligence and their willingness to place their personal needs before those of the American people. When November comes and we all have the chance to vote for candidates who will do the hard work of facilitating peace and justice in this country, let’s make sure we do.