Mailbag: Police need to learn to deescalate

Larry Ciaffoni’s letter on April 27 (“When will the media call out behaviors?”), though factually correct as far as I can tell, smacks rather loudly of blaming the victim.

It’s true that neither of the Black drivers he mentions was without fault in the situation. However, the main blame in both cases lies with the police officers involved.

Sure, Lt. Caron Nazario should’ve been more cooperative with the police; however, officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker started the encounter belligerently (from what I saw on the body cam footage), and their response to Lt. Nazario’s reticence was definitely excessive.

And sure, Daunte Wright should not have run when told that he had an arrest warrant; but still, for officer Kim Potter to mistake her gun for her taser, and to fire so quickly without noticing the mistake first, places the blame for Daunte’s death squarely on her.

(In Potter’s case, it certainly doesn’t help that she apparently initiated a cover-up on the unprovoked — and, I might add, under-reported — police beating and false arrest of Preston Wolf, a 17-year-old with autism, just days earlier.)