Mailbag: Police too quick to use deadly force

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I had always assumed that police chasing a suspected criminal shot to wound and stop him. Imagine my horror when I was told by a retired cop that they were trained to shoot to kill! We have had so much of this shooting and killing lately that I can only assume what he told me is true.

Isn't there some other way to apprehend and get suspects into custody without shooting to kill, that still keeps the cops safe? It seems to be a big problem for demonstrators who get vandalizers jumping in just to mess up the concern. Tear gas etc. seem possible solutions if not used before vandalizing begins — in case no bad guys infiltrated.

The present move to again make cops the friends of everybody is needed to close the chasm between the law and the folk — to be Andy Griffiths instead of Barneys.

Eve Bennett

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0