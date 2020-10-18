Mailbag: Policies reject proven practices

Zombie apocalypse forest infernos in California, Oregon and Washington seem out of human control. But let’s look.

Some think protecting forests requires a hands-off approach. Not true: Protecting forests must include active forest management, currently missing.

Oregon is half forest (30 million acres). The feds own 60% (U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management have 18 million acres that carry 17% dead/zombie trees per acre and high levels of dead underbrush). This federal standing dead tree rate is twice the rate on all private and Native American forest lands.

In all Oregon forests, tree growth rate far exceeds harvest rate. In 2017, the Oregon Forest Resource Institute counted 350 million standing dead trees in fed-owned, passively managed, low-producing forests. These forests suffer neglect through hands-off policies and scant harvesting (8% of growth). Compare private and Native American forests (36% of forests) that produce 76% of Oregon’s timber harvests. These forests have far fewer dead trees, actively managed and do not have forest infernos.