Mailbag: Politicians in D.C. will do it to you

There are bills put forth in D.C. to severely restrict our Second Amendment rights! Google Firearms Bill 117hr127ih. The liberal left socialists are now in control and are on their way to run things.

Forget about Soros’ Safe Cities measures; your politicians in D.C. will do it to you. In our own Oregon, the liberals have five bills to restrict having a legal firearm in Oregon. This is info from Senator Kim Thatcher, Dist. 13. Will the thugs in Portland take notice? Hell, no. They still have access to the black market that supplies their heroin/cocaine trade.