Mailbag: Ponder these facts for awhile

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Wow, hand-washing stations that could improve public health but let gray water into the storm drains are banned.
Guess I need to ponder that while washing my cars and pressure-cleaning my siding.
Richard Halter
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!