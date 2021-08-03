Mailbag: Poor, marginalized left without hope

Regarding the July 19 Corvallis City Council meeting:

Disappointed is a polite way to express how I feel about the vote of three-quarters of my city’s electeds on the Charles Maughan proposal to “stop the sweeps.”

In deliberations, I heard no distinction between the rough camping snapshots of unacceptable conditions and what could be the potential for sanctioned camping, which addresses sanitation, potable water and trash controls, and encourages Corvallis Police Department oversight and access to intentional social service providers. This option is not the Cadillac of a managed camp, but is a transitional point on a continuum of rough sheltering.

Sanctioned camping could have moved the needle of caring a little bit forward. Instead, courage to try this was lacking. The lens of the powerful and privileged was again what I feel was chosen. The council’s decision continues to leave our most vulnerable poor and marginalized without hope for compassionate treatment.

Aleita Hass-Holcombe

Corvallis

