Mailbag: Popular vote is real democracy

The most frequent argument for the Electoral College is that it levels the playing field and gives a greater voice to rural voters in a system that favors the urban majority. Unfortunately, that argument is counterintuitive. Take California as an extreme example. Much of the state is rural and agricultural. As a result, it tends to be less populated and, coincidentally, more conservative. Urban areas are more densely populated and tend to be more liberal.

Under our current electoral system, many voters are mathematically disenfranchised. In a state like California, where the majority of the population is urban, the incentive to vote for a conservative rural voter in a presidential election is diminished by the “winner take all” rule of the Electoral College. Many voters feel that their vote for president doesn’t matter, so why bother.

However, using the popular vote to determine the winner of the presidential election adds power to the seemingly meaningless vote of the “minority” voter in every state. Suddenly, the votes of minority voters in many states can be used to overcome the majority in a major population center. The presidential election is often called before polls on the West Coast close. Switching to the popular vote to determine the presidential winner means the race isn’t over until the last vote is counted.