Mailbag: Popular vote would oppress minority

Recent letters have been about the popular vote versus Electoral College.

We are a republic of 50 sovereign states, each with its own elected leadership, laws and values. The one election all 50 share in is presidential. Recognizing the sovereignty of each state, each gets two senators and equal representation in the Senate; based on population, each receives varying numbers of representatives in the House — these are the Electoral College votes.

In 2016, Los Angeles County was larger than the combined population of the 11 smallest states! Eight of those 11 states were rural, with five voting 61-76% Republican. LA voted 72.3% Democratic, with more votes for Clinton than all 11 states! Is it fair that, with the popular vote, a single urban county has so much power that it can impose its values on less populated, rural/agrarian, sovereign states?

