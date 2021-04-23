 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Poverty line needs to be adjusted
0 comments

Mailbag: Poverty line needs to be adjusted

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Please do not support increasing Social Security without adjusting the poverty line.

Because I am low-income, I am eligible for extra help with my prescriptions. One prescription is $800. An increase of $200 (suggested) would disqualify me for the help, and $200 would not cover the cost of this one medication.

How many people would be ineligible for Medicaid, which is based on your income?

We must be able to come up with a solution that doesn’t unwittingly do more harm than good.

Beth Kiester

Corvallis

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News