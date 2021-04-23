Mailbag: Poverty line needs to be adjusted

Please do not support increasing Social Security without adjusting the poverty line.

Because I am low-income, I am eligible for extra help with my prescriptions. One prescription is $800. An increase of $200 (suggested) would disqualify me for the help, and $200 would not cover the cost of this one medication.

How many people would be ineligible for Medicaid, which is based on your income?

We must be able to come up with a solution that doesn’t unwittingly do more harm than good.

Beth Kiester

Corvallis

